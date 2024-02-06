Hovis votes 'no,' Missouri House OKs daylight saving bill

The Missouri Senate has until the close of the current legislative session May 14 to act on a bill approved this week in the state House making daylight saving time (DST) permanent.

Sen. Holly Rehder (R-27/Scott City) told the Southeast Missourian she looks forward to debate on the issue and is waiting to hear arguments from both sides.

The Senate received House Bill 848 after the General Assembly's lower chamber gave it final and overwhelming approval Monday by a vote of 126 to 16.

Reps. Wayne Wallingford (R-147/Cape Girardeau) and Jamie Burger (R-148/Benton) voted "yes," with Rick Francis (R-145/Perryville) not voting, being marked as absent with leave.

Hovis opposed

Barry Hovis (R-146/Whitewater) was the sole local House lawmaker to vote in the negative on year-round DST.

"I agree with stopping the changes (from standard to daylight saving time) every year, but disagreed with permanent DST," said Hovis, who said he much preferred year-round standard time.

Hovis, who was reelected to a second term in the Missouri House in November, said his "no" vote was in part driven by the morning impact on students who would have to board school buses in the dark under permanent DST.

"There was also a study raised on the floor during debate showing (year-round) DST actually has used 3% more energy," he said, a reference to a Nixon administration move in the 1970s to extend daylight saving time during an Arab oil embargo.

President Richard Nixon authorized a 15-month shift to DST, intended as an energy-saving measure, from January 1974 to April 1975, when he signed the Emergency Daylight Saving Time Conservation Act.