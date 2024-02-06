Hovis hopes third time's a charm for 'right to repair'

If at first you don't succeed, try, try again.

State GOP Rep, Barry Hovis of Whitewater's District 146 is making his third attempt since joining the legislature in 2019 to get a "right to repair" bill passed in the General Assembly.

House Bill 698, introduced Jan. 9, gives farmers latitude to fix their tractors and other equipment without recourse to the expense of paying a dealer.

The measure has been given a second reading but has not been assigned to a committee for debate and comment.

Previous attempts to pass such legislation failed to get to the finish line in 2020 and 2022.

"I grew up on a family farm, and we still raise cattle and hay as our main operations, and we used to repair everything," Hovis said last year.

Opposition

Allen Schaeffer of the Diesel Technology Forum in Frederick, Maryland, told the House Agriculture Policy Committee in the last General Assembly "right to repair" is a bad idea.

"If enacted, (the bill) will facilitate tampering of emissions control systems on farm equipment, a practice in violation of the Clean Air Act. The bill has the potential to make Missouri's air dirtier not cleaner," he said.