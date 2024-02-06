Hovis bill may impact the Madi Robinson murder case in Cape

Rep. Barry Hovis (R-146th District) filed House Bill 2 during the Missouri General Assembly’s special session Monday — and the Whitewater resident hopes that if the legislation is enacted into law, the circumstances following the homicide of 15-year old Madison “Madi” Robinson of Cape Girardeau won’t happen again.
In the hours after Robinson’s shooting Aug. 24 on the city’s south side, police arrested Isaiah M. Lane, charging him with first-degree murder, among other counts.
In November, charges against Lane were dropped by prosecutors after witnesses declined to testify.
Witness intimidation has been alleged in the Robinson case.
Hovis’ bill is primarily aimed at ensuring a statement identifying an assailant remains admissible even if a witness fails to appear to give evidence due to threats or intimidation.
Hovis, who retired from Cape Girardeau police as a lieutenant after more than 30 years in uniform, said his proposed legislation would allow a witness statement to be heard outside the presence of a jury.
“I told Madi’s family that I hope (this bill) will help,” Hovis said, “but if not in her case, then perhaps in future cases.”
Monday’s gathering of the Legislature turned out to be just a single day for lawmakers in the state house.
“Leadership decided to let the (state) Senate take the lead here,” Hovis said, “so the (Missouri) House is now in recess until Aug. 7, after the primary election.”
Hovis’ bill, which he expects to be entered on the Senate side, also calls for enhanced penalties for the most serious crimes — murder, rape, robbery — if threats or intimidation is used against a witness.
Hovis, 55, is unopposed in the Aug. 4 primary and did not draw an opponent for the November general election. He has served in the House for a single term, elected in 2018.
The bill may be read at www.house.mo.gov/billtracking/bills203/hlrbillspdf/5800H.01I.pdf.
