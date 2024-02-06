All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJuly 28, 2020

Hovis bill may impact the Madi Robinson murder case in Cape

Rep. Barry Hovis (R-146th District) filed House Bill 2 during the Missouri General Assembly’s special session Monday — and the Whitewater resident hopes that if the legislation is enacted into law, the circumstances following the homicide of 15-year old Madison “Madi” Robinson of Cape Girardeau won’t happen again...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Barry Hovis
Barry Hovis

Rep. Barry Hovis (R-146th District) filed House Bill 2 during the Missouri General Assembly’s special session Monday — and the Whitewater resident hopes that if the legislation is enacted into law, the circumstances following the homicide of 15-year old Madison “Madi” Robinson of Cape Girardeau won’t happen again.

In the hours after Robinson’s shooting Aug. 24 on the city’s south side, police arrested Isaiah M. Lane, charging him with first-degree murder, among other counts.

In November, charges against Lane were dropped by prosecutors after witnesses declined to testify.

Witness intimidation has been alleged in the Robinson case.

Hovis’ bill is primarily aimed at ensuring a statement identifying an assailant remains admissible even if a witness fails to appear to give evidence due to threats or intimidation.

Hovis, who retired from Cape Girardeau police as a lieutenant after more than 30 years in uniform, said his proposed legislation would allow a witness statement to be heard outside the presence of a jury.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“I told Madi’s family that I hope (this bill) will help,” Hovis said, “but if not in her case, then perhaps in future cases.”

Monday’s gathering of the Legislature turned out to be just a single day for lawmakers in the state house.

“Leadership decided to let the (state) Senate take the lead here,” Hovis said, “so the (Missouri) House is now in recess until Aug. 7, after the primary election.”

Hovis’ bill, which he expects to be entered on the Senate side, also calls for enhanced penalties for the most serious crimes — murder, rape, robbery — if threats or intimidation is used against a witness.

Hovis, 55, is unopposed in the Aug. 4 primary and did not draw an opponent for the November general election. He has served in the House for a single term, elected in 2018.

The bill may be read at www.house.mo.gov/billtracking/bills203/hlrbillspdf/5800H.01I.pdf.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 26
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching f...
NewsOct. 26
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
NewsOct. 26
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer be...
NewsOct. 25
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increas...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck steers ship while awaiting new department leader
NewsOct. 25
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck steers ship while awaiting new department leader
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
NewsOct. 25
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
NewsOct. 24
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
NewsOct. 24
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
NewsOct. 24
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
NewsOct. 24
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
NewsOct. 24
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
NewsOct. 24
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy