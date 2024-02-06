Houston flooding affecting at least two Southeast students

For two Southeast Missouri State University students, Harvey isn’t a distant news item. It hits close to home — literally.

Naomi Tesfay, a Southeast freshman, was at home in Houston two weeks ago. She has family and friends there.

The neighborhood next to her family’s home is flooding and under an evacuation notice, Tesfay said. But so far, she said her family is still in their home.

“There’s not really anywhere to go,” Tesfay said.

Roads are flooded, and hospitals are full when they’re not being evacuated.

“It’s not like people can just go over to the next town or anything,” she said.

Stadiums are being converted to shelters, she said.

“I was really hesitant on coming here; it’s really far from home,” Tesfay said. “I didn’t want to be too far away from my family. I’m really close with them and overprotective, didn’t know if I should go away to school, and now this happens.”

Tesfay said she would like to go home to help with relief efforts after the storm passes, “but almost all airports are closed, freeways and highways are closed, so I wouldn’t even know how to get there.”

Southeast senior Justin Thurman is living in Houston while he completes his courses online.