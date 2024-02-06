SIKESTON, Mo. ï¿½ Nearly seven years after floodwaters ripped apart the small, black community of Pinhook, Missouri, its former residents are finding a new sense of community.

After years of frustration, the former residents have their sights set on moving into new homes, most of them on Apache Street in Sikeston.

Seven houses are being built along the Sikeston street in the Indian Hills subdivision, while two more of the single-story houses will be built elsewhere at the request of former residents. One will be built in Charleston, Missouri, and the other just north of Sikeston, said Kyle Schott, regional director of Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri, which is coordinating the project.

Schott said each single-family home will be 1,250 square feet.

Eight former residents of the village of Pinhook, along with family and friends, were on hand for a groundbreaking ceremony Friday on Apache Street. Representatives of volunteer groups, state agencies and elected officials also attended the celebration as volunteers, including an Amish group from Ohio whose members continued to work on the houses, which are being built on concrete slabs. The groundbreaking ceremony took place on one of the finished concrete slabs.

From left, Mary Strayhdorn looks over as Aretha Robinson hoists her shovel with help from George Williams and Dora Brown at a groundbreaking ceremony Friday in Sikeston, Missouri. BEN MATTHEWS

Debra Robinson Tarver, former chairwoman of Pinhook, looked across the street at the site of her new home where a concrete foundation is taking shape.

An emotional Tarver said, ï¿½I am not going to cry.ï¿½

Tarver thanked the efforts of those in attendance.

ï¿½I love you from the bottom of my heart,ï¿½ she said.

Various volunteer groups and state agencies have partnered in the development to provide housing for about 10 former residents.

The Missouri Department of Economic Development awarded a $450,000 block grant to the village to buy the land and help with construction costs.

But the actual construction is being done by Mennonite Disaster Services volunteers and the Amish group.

Amish volunteers work a week and then are replaced by new volunteers, Schott said in advance of the groundbreaking.

ï¿½Right now, we have about 10 down here,ï¿½ he said of the volunteers.

The Mennonite group provided the construction equipment, Schott said.

The volunteers are staying at a Baptist camp in Charleston. Schott said the Amish have to be transported to the construction site because they donï¿½t drive.

Schott said the Amish speak Pennsylvania Dutch.

ï¿½They speak a language I donï¿½t understand,ï¿½ he said earlier this week.