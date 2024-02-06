All sections
October 23, 2020

House shot in Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau police responded to the 2200 block of Good Hope Street just after midnight Thursday morning to a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, they discovered spent shell casings in the roadway and bullet holes in the side of a home, according to Sgt. Joey Hann. He said there were no injuries, and no suspects have been identified...

Southeast Missourian

Cape Girardeau police responded to the 2200 block of Good Hope Street just after midnight Thursday morning to a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, they discovered spent shell casings in the roadway and bullet holes in the side of a home, according to Sgt. Joey Hann. He said there were no injuries, and no suspects have been identified.

Hann also noted no new information is available regarding a midday shooting Wednesday in Cape Girardeau. A person was superficially wounded while driving at Hanover and Bloomfield streets. The victim traveled to the 300 block of South Spring Street, where authorities responded.

Local News
