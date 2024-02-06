House report indicates Greitens' campaign lied about donor list

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A former campaign aide to Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens testified he was duped into taking the fall when the governor's campaign was trying to explain how it had gotten a list of top donors to a veterans' charity Greitens had founded, according to legislative report released Wednesday.

The report from a special House investigatory committee indicates Greitens himself received the donor list of The Mission Continues so he could call key supporters and explain that he was stepping down as CEO in 2014. It says Greitens later directed political aides to work off the charity's list to raise money for his gubernatorial campaign -- even though he had signed an agreement never to disclose the charity's confidential donor information.

Transcripts of an aide's testimony included with the report also indicate Greitens' campaign lied when it settled a Missouri Ethics Commission complaint last year by categorizing the charity list as an in-kind donation valued at $600 provided on March 1, 2015, by Daniel Laub, who had functioned as Greitens' campaign manager.

"The whole document made me sick," Laub said in an April 18 deposition included in the report. "One, because it was misrepresented; and two, because now I was in a round of news stories falsely portraying what happened."

The House report also indicates Greitens began assembling and spending money for a campaign long before he officially created a committee to do so, raising more questions about whether he skirted state campaign finance laws.

A Greitens spokesman had no immediate comment about the House report.

Greitens already faces a felony charge of tampering with computer data for allegedly disclosing the charity donor list to his political fundraiser in 2015 without St. Louis-based charity's permission. Greitens has not been charged with filing a false campaign report, which is misdemeanor crime, but authorities are reviewing the matter.

The first-term Republican governor also faces a May 14 trial in St. Louis on a felony invasion-of-privacy indictment for allegedly taking and transmitting a nonconsensual photo of an at least partially nude woman in March 2015. Greitens has acknowledged having a consensual affair with his former hairdresser but has denied criminal wrongdoing.

That case is what led the House to create an investigatory committee to evaluate whether to try to impeach and remove Greitens from office. The panel released an initial report April 11 with the woman's testimony Greitens restrained, slapped and threatened her during sexual encounters that at times left her crying and afraid.

The latest report, like the first one, simply lays forth facts without drawing conclusions about impeachment.

The Associated Press first reported in October 2016 that Greitens' campaign had obtained a list of individuals, corporations and other not-for-profits that had given at least $1,000 to The Mission Continues. The AP reported Greitens raised about $2 million from those who had previously given significant amounts to the charity.

At the time Greitens told the AP: "No, we were not working off of a Mission Continues donor list." But he acknowledged soliciting campaign money from some people he had gotten to know while working at the charity.

The House report indicates Greitens actually was working off a Mission Continues list of top donors. Email records show the donor list was emailed May 8, 2014, to Greitens and other Mission Continues employees, including Krystal Taylor, who simultaneously worked for Greitens' personal promotional company The Greitens Group. Taylor is now Krystal Proctor.