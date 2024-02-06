House passes bill critics say will undermine open records

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A bill one lawmaker said would mean "the most radical undermining of open records and transparency law in state history" passed the Missouri House on Thursday.

But the bill's sponsor said he'll work to tamp down the most contested part of the bill, which also imposes campaign contribution caps on local candidates and applies other ethics restrictions to local officeholders.

At issue is an amendment adopted on the House floor Monday that would keep records from being public if they are "received or prepared by or on behalf of a member of a public governmental body" and consist of "advice, opinions and recommendations in connection with the deliberative decision-making process of said body."

Backers have said the intent is to shield correspondence between constituents and lawmakers, which recently became subject to the state's Sunshine Law following voter approval of a constitutional amendment in November.

But Rep. Jon Carpenter said the bill passed by the House would allow almost all government records to be closed.

"Almost unquestionably if this bill passes, it's going to be the most radical undermining of open records and transparency law in state history," the Kansas City Democrat said Thursday on the House floor.