House passes abortion restrictions if SCOTUS overturns

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri's Republican-led House on Wednesday took steps to try to ensure most abortions would be outlawed in the state should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade.

Legislation the House approved 117-30 would greatly restrict the procedure even if the Supreme Court doesn't undo its 1973 ruling establishing the nationwide right to abortion. Among other things, it would ban most abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, possibly as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. Similar bans in Arkansas, Iowa and North Dakota in recent years have been struck down by courts.

A so-called trigger ban would take effect if the high court overturns Roe v. Wade includes exceptions only for medical emergencies and not for rape or incest. Doctors who violate the law would face a felony charge.

The Missouri bill comes as abortion opponents across the country are emboldened by President Donald Trump's appointment of conservative Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. Abortion-rights activists are working to protect the procedure in states where Democrats hold power.

Other provisions in the Missouri bill, which Republicans loaded with a number of separate abortion bills, include a ban on abortions based on race, sex or an indication of Down syndrome. The legislation also would require both parents be notified before a minor receives an abortion, with some exceptions.