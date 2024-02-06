House panel OKs proposed Medicaid constitutional amendment

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A House committee on Monday approved a proposed constitutional amendment that would change how Medicaid is funded in Missouri.

The Republican-backed proposed amendment comes after 53% of Missouri voters approved a constitutional amendment in 2020 to expand Medicaid funding, after the GOP-led Legislature for years refused to do so.

And a Missouri Supreme Court ruling in July forced the Legislature to fund the expansion, making thousands more state residents eligible.

On Monday, a House budget panel advanced the proposed amendment to the full house, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.