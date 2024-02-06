House opens gate for Delta Queen to cruise

ST. LOUIS -- The storied Delta Queen riverboat appears headed for a return to cruising after a decade of forced retirement.

The U.S. House late Tuesday approved the Coast Guard Authorization Bill, which includes language reinstating an exemption allowing the Delta Queen to return to service for the first time since 2008. The last remaining hurdle is the signature of President Donald Trump.

The Delta Queen Steamboat Co. said the 285-foot-long vessel, immortalized in poems and songs, will undergo an extensive renovation before beginning themed voyages on the Mississippi, Ohio, Tennessee, Cumberland, Kanawha and Arkansas rivers in 2020.

Plans call for having the steamboat visit more than 80 ports each year, including St. Louis, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, New Orleans, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Louisville, Kentucky, and Chattanooga, Tennessee.

"With this approval, we may now move forward with our renovations and return her to the waterways, where she belongs," CEO Cornel Martin said in a news release. The company said the renovations will cost $10 million to $12 million.