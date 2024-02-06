House of Prayer church in Cape welcomes new pastor, Bruce Hall

Hall, who has been in ministry since 1991, recently joined as House of Prayer's new pastor. Since he began leading the congregation in June, Hall said he's focused on growth in the congregation, to "breathe a little light into it" as a leader. He said he hopes to see the Word of God glorified and applied to improve individuals' lives in the community. He said with the Holy Spirit leading, he hopes to invite even more community members to the church's Sunday services.

Services at House of Prayer are similar to many other churches, Hall said, as he focuses on Scripture as a rule, doctrine and practice.

He said he considers himself an interdenominational preacher, as he's led services at churches of many different denominations in the past. He said he also preaches the Gospel through his own radio show, which has brought him to lead various radio programming in Kentucky, Georgia, South Carolina and elsewhere. Three times a week, Hall broadcasts his show on WXAN 103.9 FM in Ava, Illinois.

Hall spent four years completing mission work in Central America, where he said he gained an immersive language experience in Guatemala. After gaining more practice speaking Spanish, Hall said he preached to congregations in the language without a translator. He said he hopes to be a further blessing to the Hispanic community in the Cape Girardeau area.

He invited the community to attend services at 10 a.m. Sundays or tune into his Wednesday night livestreams.