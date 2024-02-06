House of blues: Underberg house concerts bring blues acts to town

Larry and Jean Underberg have a passion for live music, and their ongoing house concert series is set to begin Feb. 21 with a visit by the Hector Anchondo Band.

There’s been a shift in the series’ focus over the years, Jean Underberg said.

“We started out with mainly folk concerts,” she said. “We’d taken over from a lady doing these shows in her tiny apartment. We’ve always liked the blues.”

Larry Underberg noted they still love folk music, but blues and rock acts do bring more energy.

The Underbergs’ home in Cape Girardeau has a sunken living room open to the home’s upper floor, and is wired with a sound system to elevate the experience.

To say the setting is intimate doesn’t fully encompass it. The musicians have a small section of floor, and audience members are seated above, in front of, and to either side, making for an immersive evening with no buffer between performer and audience.

Jean Underberg said the home can comfortably accommodate about 38 people, but people shouldn’t feel they need an invitation, or that they’ll be the odd one out if attending alone.

“We like reservations because we know how many chairs to set out,” Jean Underberg said. “It really helps us a lot.”

The suggested donation at the door of $10 to $12 goes directly to the musicians, she said.

“We want the house to be a welcome space,” Jean Underberg said. “I love for people to actually get to know the artist, talk at intermission, ask them questions.”

So far, every musician booked for the 2020 season will have a full band, she said.