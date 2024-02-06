House looks to undo some minimum sentences

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Rethinking the benefit of prisons, Missouri House leaders are backing legislation that could effectively undo mandatory minimum sentencing laws for many nonviolent criminals.

The Missouri legislation reflects a national trend toward more lenient prison terms for some drug offenders and other low-level criminals, as governments shift toward alternative strategies that focus more specifically on rehabilitation.

Missouri's prison population peaked at 33,243 in September 2017 but has since fallen to 30,260, the Department of Corrections said Monday. In recent years, Missouri has had the eighth-highest incarceration rate among the states.

Republican House Speaker Elijah Haahr, who was elected by colleagues last week to the chamber's top spot, implored lawmakers during an opening-day speech to provide opportunities to "those in a broken criminal justice system." One way to do that is to reform the state's sentencing laws, he said.

"Both in the state and nationally, we've got a lot of people that are in jail, especially on nonviolent offenses. These are people that could come out and they could probably go to work tomorrow if we gave them the opportunity," Haahr, of Springfield, told reporters.

Haahr said he believes there is momentum to pass legislation this year in Missouri, following a similar move by Congress. President Donald Trump signed a law last month reducing prison sentences for some federal drug crimes and boosting prison rehabilitation programs.

Haahr is backing legislation sponsored by House Budget Committee chairman Cody Smith. The measure would allow judges to make exceptions to a state law requiring offenders to serve 40, 50 or 80 percent of their prison terms, depending on their number of previous prison convictions. Judges would weigh the person's character, chances of rehabilitation and whether a mandatory minimum prison term is necessary to protect the public. But sentencing exceptions could not be granted for offenses involving serious physical force, firearms or most sexual crimes.