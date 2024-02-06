All sections
NewsOctober 7, 2021

House fire reported Tuesday in Cape

Cape Girardeau firefighters responded to 16 N. Henderson Ave. on Tuesday evening to extinguish a house fire. According to Chief Randy Morris, the fire was in a rear bedroom of the home. A news release said officials received reports of squatters in the home but found no one...

Southeast Missourian

Cape Girardeau firefighters responded to 16 N. Henderson Ave. on Tuesday evening to extinguish a house fire.

According to Chief Randy Morris, the fire was in a rear bedroom of the home. A news release said officials received reports of squatters in the home but found no one.

The state fire marshal is investigating the fire.

Local News

