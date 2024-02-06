House fire reported Tuesday in Cape

Cape Girardeau firefighters responded to 16 N. Henderson Ave. on Tuesday evening to extinguish a house fire.
According to Chief Randy Morris, the fire was in a rear bedroom of the home. A news release said officials received reports of squatters in the home but found no one.
The state fire marshal is investigating the fire.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.