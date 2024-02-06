JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri House panel that had been investigating former Gov. Eric Greitens reversed course Wednesday and dropped an attempt to get records related to a secretive not-for-profit group that had supported him.

A judge had scheduled a Thursday hearing on whether to still continue enforcing a House subpoena for records from Greitens' campaign and a pro-Greitens group called A New Missouri in light of the former governors' resignation last Friday. But that hearing was canceled after an attorney for the House committee notified Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem late Wednesday it was withdrawing a request to enforce the subpoena.

The House panel had sought records related to any coordination between Greitens, his campaign and the not-for-profit, as well as media advertising records from the not-for-profit.

A New Missouri is a 501c4 social welfare organization not required by federal regulations to disclose donors. The group, which was formed by Greitens' aides, had supported the governor and his agenda -- sometimes even running ads against his critics.

The House had indicated last week it wanted to push forward with the subpoena for records, even after Greitens said he was quitting.