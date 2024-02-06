House District 147 candidates share views

This story is updated to correct the year of expiration of the General Assembly-approved motor fuels tax in Missouri.
Before a large and respectful crowd Wednesday, four candidates vying for their party's nomination for the now-vacant District 147 seat in the state House touted their positions at a forum held at VFW Post 3848, 1049 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.
Hosted by the VFW Auxiliary, Republicans Elaine Edgar, John Voss and Nathan Thomas plus Democrat Andy Leighton opined on issues as varied as the state gas tax, armed guards at schools, legislation to aid veterans, the recent abortion decision by the U.S. Supreme Court and critical race theory.
Edgar, Voss and Thomas are competing for the GOP nod in the Aug. 2 primary election, less than three weeks away.
Leighton is unopposed for the Democratic nomination as is Greg Tlapek, who is running to be nominee of the Libertarian Party.
Tlapek did not appear at the candidate forum but event moderator Debbie Colyott read a short statement sent by the candidate.
District 147, representing most of the City of Cape Girardeau in the General Assembly's lower chamber, has been without an officeholder since the resignation of Wayne Wallingford in late December to become director of the Missouri Department of Revenue.
After each hopeful made an opening statement, each addressed themselves to five questions posed by Colyott, constituent services specialist in the office of U.S. Rep. Jason Smith.
Leighton said he would delay gas tax hikes for a period of time, calling the legislatively-approved annual 2.5 cent a gallon boost for road and bridge investments — set to go up every July through 2025 — "the right idea but with unfortunate timing."
"We need to stop the gas tax for now — period," Edgar added.
"I would not have voted to increase the gas tax but neither would I vote now to repeal it," Voss said.
Thomas, who said he is "not a fan" of taxes, nonetheless signaled support for the annual increases.
"Missouri is at the bottom compared to other states in infrastructure investment (and) out-of-state residents use Missouri roads and they help us with road and bridge repair by paying the gas tax," he said.
Edgar, who said she is a former teacher, said kids must be protected and be made secure, and sees placing an armed guard in schools "as just common sense."
Thomas, who noted he has school-aged children, said children deserve at least the same security as legislators in Jefferson City or Washington, D.C.
Leighton, quoting a report showing Missouri ranked sixth in the nation in terms of violent crime, said he isn't sure about armed guards.
"We need a comprehensive solution and sensible gun legislation," he said.
Voss said he would be happy for state funds to be utilized to match whatever school districts are willing to spend for additional security, adding "attention-seeking, mentally unstable" people make protecting kids difficult.
Voss, Thomas and Edgar praised the Supreme Court's decision to strike down the 1973 ruling legalizing abortion and support Missouri's current law making no provision for mothers who become pregnant because of rape or incest, absent a medical emergency.
Leighton, who said he supports adoption and foster care options mentioned by the other candidates, said rape and incest exceptions should be codified into law by the legislature.
Thomas and Voss said they support a crackdown on payday predatory lending near military bases.
Leighton advocated for more health care options for veterans, and Edgar said the state should "cut red tape" to help those who served get the medical attention they need.
She said she lamented the lack of a Cape Girardeau homeless shelter serving veterans.
Edgar said CRT must be kept out of the schools — a position echoed by Voss and Thomas.
Leighton said his fellow candidates "completely miss the point" about the theory, saying it is effectively graduate-level education showing how, among other things, Black people historically have been systematically denied benefits and mortgage loans.
"CRT is H-I-S-T-O-R-Y," he said.
All four added that current teacher shortages should be addressed by offering better pay, while Thomas noted rural school districts are struggling to meet the recent mandated teacher minimum OK'd by legislators this spring.
