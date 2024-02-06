House Democrats push ethics reforms, many aimed at Greitens

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Democrats in the Missouri House of Representatives are proposing ethics reform bills that appear to be in response to actions by Republican Gov. Eric Greitens, including banning the use of software that quickly deletes text messages and requiring more transparency from donors to candidates and inaugural events.

While unveiling their ethics reform agenda last week, Democratic leaders said Greitens has not followed through on promises he made during his 2016 campaign to improve ethics in state government, The Columbia Missourian reported.

One bill, proposed by Rep. Gina Mitten of St. Louis, would ban the use of apps such as Confide, which automatically delete text messages after they've been read. Greitens and some members of his staff reportedly use the app, which critics contend destroys communications that should be retained as government documents. Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley plans to investigate whether the use of the app violates the state's Sunshine Laws.

House Minority Whip Kip Kendrick of Columbia said a lawsuit filed by the Missouri Sunshine Project, which asks a judge to bar Greitens and his staff from using the Confide app, could help determine whether the open-records laws apply to personal phones.

"Technology continues to advance much faster than statutes," Kendrick said. "We need to close some of these loopholes and have a broader conversation about how we protect the people's right to know what's happening."