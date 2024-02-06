House cancels work because of virus

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The Missouri House canceled work next week because of a rising number of coronavirus cases in the Capitol.

"Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the building, we are exercising an abundance of caution to protect members, staff, and visitors by canceling session next week," top Republican representatives said in a joint statement released late Thursday.

Lawmakers already were set to off work Monday because of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and the House speaker's office previously planned on either canceling or holding a limited session Wednesday over security concerns about potential Capitol protests related to Joe Biden's presidential inauguration.

Public Safety director Sandra Karsten tested positive for COVID-19 via a rapid test after meeting with lawmakers this week to discuss safety precautions, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Friday.

Spokesman Mike O'Connell told the newspaper that she was waiting for results from the more-accurate PCR test and working from home. O'Connell said Karsten wore a mask and practiced social distancing while at the Capitol.

House leaders didn't specify how many lawmakers and staffers are ill, but at least one lawmaker has tested positive and three others are quarantining.

Eleven other lawmakers confirmed to The Associated Press that they tested positive for the coronavirus at some point last year.