House-backed bill would allow higher college tuition hikes

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Missouri colleges and universities would have free rein to hike student tuition under a bill the House passed Tuesday.

Lawmakers voted 128-14 in favor of the bill, with 12 avoiding weighing in directly by voting "present." The provision was tacked on another wide-ranging bill dealing with numerous higher education issues.

If enacted, the bill would remove caps on tuition increases passed by state lawmakers back in 2007.

The Legislature initially banned any tuition increase above the rate of inflation. In 2018, lawmakers loosened those restrictions by passing a bill allowing schools to raise tuition to make up for any cuts to higher education funding by the state the previous year. Those hikes are limited to 5%.

The bill passed Tuesday also would allow universities to charge different tuition rates depending on the degree or major.

Advocates to remove tuition caps argued some schools are struggling to make ends meet and need the flexibility to raise tuition.