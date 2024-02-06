All sections
NewsMarch 1, 2019
House approves scholarship for older adults
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missourians age 25 and older would be eligible for a new full-ride college scholarship to study high-demand fields under a bill passed by the state House. House members voted 101-49 Thursday to send the measure to the Senate...
Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missourians age 25 and older would be eligible for a new full-ride college scholarship to study high-demand fields under a bill passed by the state House.

House members voted 101-49 Thursday to send the measure to the Senate.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson is calling for the scholarship. The goal is to help older adults become more skilled and hopefully get higher-paying jobs.

The scholarship would cover the full cost of tuition to earn a bachelor's degree or for four semesters, whichever is less.

Applicants with household adjusted gross incomes of less than $80,000 would be eligible.

