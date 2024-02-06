House advances plan for smaller Missouri state worker raises

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri state workers would soon be guaranteed a minimum of $12 to $15 an hour under a plan advanced Wednesday in the state House.

The emergency spending plan, given an initial vote of approval in the GOP-led chamber, includes $92 million to increase state worker pay through the end of June. It needs another House vote to move to the Republican-led Senate.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson had asked lawmakers to give his administration the leeway to pay state employees a minimum of $15 an hour to help agencies struggling to provide basic government services.

But House lawmakers pared funding back to give workers a minimum of $12 an hour or a 5.5% raise, whichever is higher. State employees who provide health care or other services directly to the public would still be given a minimum of $15 an hour under the House plan.

"If we want to have a functional government that can serve the needs of our people, we have to pay for it," St. Louis Democratic Rep. Peter Merideth said.

Republican lawmakers warned that hiking state pay too much could create competition with the private sector. Other GOP House members raised concerns about committing to higher pay without knowing whether the state can continue to fund those salaries in the future.