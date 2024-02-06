Houck Stadium eyed for major upgrades

Southeast Missouri State University plans to hire an architectural/engineering firm to draw up conceptual designs for renovating aging Houck Stadium.

Athletics director Brady Barke said Thursday the university is eyeing a capital improvements campaign to raise an estimated $20 million to fund the renovations.

So far, he said, nothing has been finalized. Even the $20 million figure is just "a number" and not a locked-in amount, Barke said.

Such a fundraising effort would be a first for the university, he said. "The university has never done a capital fundraising campaign for athletics in the history of the university," Barke said.

Any fundraising effort would also seek money for other improvements to athletic facilities such as replacing the Houck Field House flooring for volleyball, he said.

The university recently sought requests for qualifications. Eight firms responded. School officials and facilities management staff have been listening to presentations from the firms and are in the process of evaluating the companies, Barke said.

He said he hopes a firm could be chosen within the "next couple of weeks."

Houck Stadium, which is home to Redhawks football and soccer games, is nearly 90 years old and in serious need of major upgrades, Barke said.

The deteriorating condition of the south-side seating structure, with its concrete foundation, is a major concern, he said.

The stadium opened Oct. 3, 1930. While there have been improvements over the years -- including installation of artificial turf, video scoreboard and new lighting in 2011 -- few improvements have been made to the south-side seating area, Barke said.

"In the next few years, we need to make improvements to ensure that it remains a safe venue," he said.

Over the years, there has been discussion of adding club seating in the east end zone and maybe an open-air gathering area.