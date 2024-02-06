Houck Stadium: A major rebuilding job

When Houck Stadium opened Oct. 3, 1930, it was hailed as one of the best athletic facilities in the Midwest. Today, nearly 90 years later, it is outdated, inadequate and falling apart.

Its problems can’t be patched up. Major rebuilding is needed.

That’s the reality facing Southeast Missouri State University athletic director Brady Barke as Houck Stadium readies for the opening Redhawks football game of the season Thursday.

While there have been improvements over the years — including installation of artificial turf, video scoreboard and new lighting in 2011 — the stadium structure has seen few upgrades.

“The facility needs that we have in the stadium are immediate. There is really no other way around that,” Barke said.

In bad condition

Seating is in bad shape, according to Barke.

And it’s not just the concrete grandstand on the south side, which was the only seating available when the stadium opened in 1930. It is also the north-side seating, which was added in 1962.

“The safety aspect of our stadium is our first concern,” he said. “We need to make sure that we can address that first before the safety of our spectators and fans becomes a serious issue.”

In addition, the stadium is far from handicapped accessible, and restrooms, concession stands and even the press box are inadequate, Barke said.

From left, Southeast Missouri State University students and Delta Chi fraternity members Tommy Grindstaff, Justin Schuette, Bryce Davidson and Noah Meixner cheer with freshmen Colin Laczynski, second from right, and Aiden Gremminger, far right, after the Redhawks score a goal during soccer game against University of Southern Mississippi on Sunday at Houck Stadium in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

“If you look at handicapped accessibility in the stadium, it didn’t really exist in 1930,” he said.

University officials aren’t looking for a temporary fix of the stadium, which hosts games for the football and soccer teams. Barke believes short-term repairs would not be a wise expense.

Ross McFerron, who serves on the board of directors of the Redhawks (boosters) Club, said, “That is a stadium that has served us well for 90 years. But I really believe that if we are going to have collegiate football going forward in Cape Girardeau, it is not a matter of ‘if’ there has to be major stadium upgrades, it is a matter of ‘when’ and how are we going to make that happen.”

In May, the university hired Kansas City, Missouri, architectural firm Hollis + Miller at a cost of $180,000 to look at how to improve the stadium.

They met with the various user groups, everyone from “the coaching staff to security, the ticket office, the band, the concession vendors to talk about space needs,” Barke said.

Fans sit on the bleachers and in the seats of Houck Stadium while watching the Southeast Missouri State University soccer team play University of Southern Mississippi on Sunday at Houck Stadium in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

“We have worked through some conceptual designs of what we would maybe like to see. We are not at the point yet where we have actual renderings of what a stadium could look like,” he said.

Barke said possible designs could be unveiled this fall.

As school officials plan for the future, the focus is on more than seating. It’s about fan experience, Barke said.

“It’s not just about sitting in your seat and watching the game and going home,” he said. “The social elements and all of that, we are really lacking in all of those as well.”

Building stadium suites may not be the answer, Barke said.

Spectators at sporting events increasingly want open space to mingle freely as opposed to being confined in suites, he said. “It is a seen and be seen type of mindset.”

“It (football games) has very much become a social event and so we want to make sure that people have the opportunity to interact with one another,” Barke said.

The stadium can seat about 10,000 people, divided about equally between the south-side and the north-side stands.

The words "GO SEMO" are seen painted behind an icebox at Houck Stadium during a Southeast Missouri State University soccer game against University of Southern Mississippi on Sunday in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

On deck

“We would still like to be a 9,000- to 10,000-seat stadium,” Barke said.

One possibility would be to place all the seating on the south side, he said.

“We are looking at keeping the total number (of seats), but maybe shifting some people into premium seating option opportunities,” he said.

One possibility could be some type of elevated deck space for fans.

“We are trying to find unique and creative seating opportunities that would help draw people to certain areas, including students,” Barke said.

University officials hope to increase student attendance at athletic events and “get them to congregate together as opposed to being scattered throughout the venues.”

Southeast also is unveiling its Field Goal Club this season, which is “really a ‘toes on the turf’ type of seating” on the west end of the field.

On the east end of the stadium is Touchdown Plaza where booster club members park their vehicles and bring their own food and drinks.

The Field Goal Club will be similar, except it will an all-inclusive area with food and drinks, Barke said.

The club, which can accommodate about 70 people, is sold out.

“It speaks to the fact that people are a looking for something different than just a chair-back seat,” Barke said.

“People want to interact and engage and be part of the experience,” he said.