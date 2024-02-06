All sections
NewsMarch 24, 2023

Hotshots liquor license hearing set for next week

An appeal review on the suspension of Hotshots Bar and Grill's liquor license in Cape Girardeau will be held next week. The city moved to suspend the license of the downtown bar in the wake of a March 4 shooting that left five injured and three in custody...

Nathan English
story image illustation

An appeal review on the suspension of Hotshots Bar and Grill's liquor license in Cape Girardeau will be held next week.

The city moved to suspend the license of the downtown bar in the wake of a March 4 shooting that left five injured and three in custody.

The city's Liquor Law License Review Board will meet to hear from city staff and the appellant at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 30, in the council chambers at City Hall.

Initially, the suspension was for 21 days and was set to take effect Friday, March 24. The suspension was stayed after Hotshots said it would be filing an appeal.

Following the meeting, if the suspension is upheld, the city manager's office will re-issue a letter outlining a new start date and possible length for the moratorium of liquor sales at Hotshots.

