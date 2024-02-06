All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsApril 20, 2023

Hotshots Bar and Grill reopens after liquor license suspension

Hotshots Bar and Grill reopened Monday, April 17, following a 10-day liquor license suspension. The suspension was handed down by the Cape Girardeau Liquor License Review Board on March 30 in the wake of a March 4 shooting on the premises, where five people were injured and three were taken into custody...

Nathan English
Hotshots Bar and Grill in downtown Cape Girardeau reopened this week following a liquor license suspension from the City of Cape Girardeau.
Hotshots Bar and Grill in downtown Cape Girardeau reopened this week following a liquor license suspension from the City of Cape Girardeau.Rick Fahr

Hotshots Bar and Grill reopened Monday, April 17, following a 10-day liquor license suspension.

The suspension was handed down by the Cape Girardeau Liquor License Review Board on March 30 in the wake of a March 4 shooting on the premises, where five people were injured and three were taken into custody.

The suspension was initially for 21 days but upon appeal was reduced to 10 by the board because Hotshots took steps to sure up security.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Owner Matt Hotop said the downtown bar and grill has done "a lot of things to make things as safe as possible for everyone."

Hotshots has doubled the security force, added a metal detector at the one entry point and restricted alternative entry and exits with alarms to prevent someone from sneaking weapons in through side doors. There is also now a one-way exit gate.

Hotop said at the March board meeting that Hotshots would be very strict with bans for acts of violence and is utilizing an ID scan app to prevent banned people from entering the business.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 22
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after...
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick a...
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orde...
NewsNov. 21
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy