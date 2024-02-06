Hotshots Bar and Grill reopens after liquor license suspension

Owner Matt Hotop said the downtown bar and grill has done "a lot of things to make things as safe as possible for everyone."

Hotshots has doubled the security force, added a metal detector at the one entry point and restricted alternative entry and exits with alarms to prevent someone from sneaking weapons in through side doors. There is also now a one-way exit gate.

Hotop said at the March board meeting that Hotshots would be very strict with bans for acts of violence and is utilizing an ID scan app to prevent banned people from entering the business.