Hotel open house brings community 'out in droves'

MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- The community came "out in droves" to check out the newly opened EC Reed's Mercantile and Hotel in Marble Hill, according to Christy Reed, who owns the establishment with her husband, Everett. The hotel hosted an open house Friday.
"It was beyond the numbers we thought would show. Everyone was so kind and positive with feedback on what we have done," she said.
The initials "EC" in the name of the business are the first letters of the owners' first names: Everett and Christy.
The Reeds bought the century-old building at 301 First St. in the fall of 2020, and the hotel opened to customers Feb. 1.
"We were actually looking for a building to open a general store, and our building just happened to have a hotel in it," she said. "We are working on our mercantile now that we have the hotel open. We will have an old-fashioned soda fountain, homemade ice cream, luncheonette and retail space like an old general store. We will carry made in the USA products only, Missouri-made goods, local artisans, some antique furniture, treasures and more."
She said the mercantile is planning to open soon.
The hotel's 14 newly remodeled rooms feature smart TVs with Roku, handicapped accessibility and three room sizes -- queen-, double queen- and king-sized bedrooms. And decor in the hotel lobby includes several period pieces.
"The old-fashioned phone and shoe shine chair are pieces we purchased at auctions that Everett restored," she said. "The cashier's cage at the check-in is from the ticket booth from a theater that was once in Bell City."
A native of Bollinger County, Everett Reed works in the dredging business. He is the operations manager at Great Lakes Dredge and Dock in Cape Girardeau. Christy Reed was born and raised in Mobile, Alabama, and has been in Bollinger County for 10 years. She has a skin-care business and was in real estate. And, while living in Alaska, the Reeds owned a resale and consignment shop.
"We are new to hotel ownership but love meeting people and welcoming our guests," she said. "Our goal is 100% complete customer satisfaction."
For more information, call (573) 238-3276.
