All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsFebruary 23, 2022

Hotel open house brings community 'out in droves'

MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- The community came "out in droves" to check out the newly opened EC Reed's Mercantile and Hotel in Marble Hill, according to Christy Reed, who owns the establishment with her husband, Everett. The hotel hosted an open house Friday...

Mary Layton
Co-owner Christy Reed, right, talks about the amenities at EC Reed's Mercantile and Hotel during the open house Friday in Marble Hill, Missouri. At left is Sherri Killion.
Co-owner Christy Reed, right, talks about the amenities at EC Reed's Mercantile and Hotel during the open house Friday in Marble Hill, Missouri. At left is Sherri Killion.MARY LAYTON ~ Banner Press

MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- The community came "out in droves" to check out the newly opened EC Reed's Mercantile and Hotel in Marble Hill, according to Christy Reed, who owns the establishment with her husband, Everett. The hotel hosted an open house Friday.

"It was beyond the numbers we thought would show. Everyone was so kind and positive with feedback on what we have done," she said.

The initials "EC" in the name of the business are the first letters of the owners' first names: Everett and Christy.

The Reeds bought the century-old building at 301 First St. in the fall of 2020, and the hotel opened to customers Feb. 1.

"We were actually looking for a building to open a general store, and our building just happened to have a hotel in it," she said. "We are working on our mercantile now that we have the hotel open. We will have an old-fashioned soda fountain, homemade ice cream, luncheonette and retail space like an old general store. We will carry made in the USA products only, Missouri-made goods, local artisans, some antique furniture, treasures and more."

Co-owner Everett Reed rests in an old-fashioned shoe shine chair Friday in the lobby of EC Reed's Mercantile and Hotel in Marble Hill, Missouri.
Co-owner Everett Reed rests in an old-fashioned shoe shine chair Friday in the lobby of EC Reed's Mercantile and Hotel in Marble Hill, Missouri.Submitted by Sherri Killion
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

She said the mercantile is planning to open soon.

The hotel's 14 newly remodeled rooms feature smart TVs with Roku, handicapped accessibility and three room sizes -- queen-, double queen- and king-sized bedrooms. And decor in the hotel lobby includes several period pieces.

"The old-fashioned phone and shoe shine chair are pieces we purchased at auctions that Everett restored," she said. "The cashier's cage at the check-in is from the ticket booth from a theater that was once in Bell City."

A native of Bollinger County, Everett Reed works in the dredging business. He is the operations manager at Great Lakes Dredge and Dock in Cape Girardeau. Christy Reed was born and raised in Mobile, Alabama, and has been in Bollinger County for 10 years. She has a skin-care business and was in real estate. And, while living in Alaska, the Reeds owned a resale and consignment shop.

"We are new to hotel ownership but love meeting people and welcoming our guests," she said. "Our goal is 100% complete customer satisfaction."

The hotel in EC Reed's Mercantile and Hotel at 301 First St. in Marble Hill is now open. Owners hosted an open house Friday.
The hotel in EC Reed's Mercantile and Hotel at 301 First St. in Marble Hill is now open. Owners hosted an open house Friday.MARY LAYTON ~ Banner Press

For more information, call (573) 238-3276.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 20
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardea...
NewsOct. 19
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
Local NewsOct. 19
Former SEMO president Dale Nitzschke dies at 87
NewsOct. 18
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
NewsOct. 18
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
NewsOct. 18
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
NewsOct. 17
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
NewsOct. 17
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
NewsOct. 17
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 17
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
The Best Years October 2024
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy