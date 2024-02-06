Hotel open house brings community 'out in droves'

MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- The community came "out in droves" to check out the newly opened EC Reed's Mercantile and Hotel in Marble Hill, according to Christy Reed, who owns the establishment with her husband, Everett. The hotel hosted an open house Friday.

"It was beyond the numbers we thought would show. Everyone was so kind and positive with feedback on what we have done," she said.

The initials "EC" in the name of the business are the first letters of the owners' first names: Everett and Christy.

The Reeds bought the century-old building at 301 First St. in the fall of 2020, and the hotel opened to customers Feb. 1.

"We were actually looking for a building to open a general store, and our building just happened to have a hotel in it," she said. "We are working on our mercantile now that we have the hotel open. We will have an old-fashioned soda fountain, homemade ice cream, luncheonette and retail space like an old general store. We will carry made in the USA products only, Missouri-made goods, local artisans, some antique furniture, treasures and more."