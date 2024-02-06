Hot stuff: Mizzou professor helps invent temp-regulating mug

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- A University of Missouri professor hopes his invention of a new mug that maintains the coffee's temperature longer percolates into hot sales.

Columbia professor Hongbin "Bill" Ma's company, ThermAvant International, and the university have a patent pending for what's called the Lexo mug, The Columbia Missourian reported.

Like other high-end tumbler mugs, the Lexo is made of stainless-steel walls and uses vacuum insulation.

But its unique bio-based material in the mug reduces the coffee's initial temperatures within minutes to a comfortable drinking temperature and maintains it for up to eight hours.

"Before you pour hot coffee into it, the material is solid, but after you pour the coffee, the material turns to liquid and absorbs the thermal energy," said Ma, a professor in the Columbia campus' mechanical and aerospace engineering department.

The 10-ounce mug became available last month for purchase on Lexo's website and on Amazon.