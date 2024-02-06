Hospitals announce virus-related responses

Elective procedures at both Cape Girardeau hospitals will be put on hold beginning Monday as they continue preparations for the anticipated spread of the COVID-19 virus in this region.
Those preparations include conserving supplies and equipment for a potential influx of coronavirus cases in the coming weeks and months.
Both SoutheastHEALTH and Saint Francis Healthcare System told the Missourian Friday they have adequate stocks of respiratory masks and personal protective equipment (PPE) for physicians, nurses and other health care providers who may be required to care for potential and actual coronavirus patients.
"At this time, we are adequately stocked," according to a statement from Saint Francis. In addition, the hospital said it is "asking community members to make cloth masks," which will be used by certain personnel in order to conserve medical-grade masks and other PPE for "essential" users.
"We are fit testing all at-risk providers for N95 masks," Saint Francis said in its statement, which noted that 200 PPE kits have been deployed to its off-site clinics and "refresher PPE training" is being offered to employees on the proper use of protective equipment.
In a separate statement to the Missourian, SoutheastHEALTH described the postponement of elective surgeries as a "precautionary measure" designed to "help us preserve critical personal protective equipment while keeping bedside clinicians in our hospital and our community constituents as safe as possible."
Southeast said its current supply of masks and other PPE is "good" but added "the situation evolves daily." The hospital statement said if a "critical need" develops, the hospital will rely on Missouri's regional health care coalition for additional resources and supplies.
Both health care systems have initiated a variety of restrictions related to visiting and facility access. They are also working with the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, local government officials and others to coordinate the county's coronavirus preparations including a drive-through screening facility that's being set up in Cape Girardeau's Arena Park.
The drive-through screening center in Arena Park will open Tuesday morning, according to Danielle Torbet, marketing director at Saint Francis. However, she said screenings will only be available by appointment at the drive-through site or other testing locations for persons who have met screening criteria in accordance with Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) protocols.
Pre-screenings can be done over the phone by calling a coronavirus hotline, (573) 331-4200, which is staffed by healthcare professionals from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily. "Testing for COVID-19 will not be performed unless all criteria is met in accordance with DHSS guidelines," Torbet said. Screening questions can also be completed online at sfmc.net/COVID19qanda.
Do you crave business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Check it out at semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.