Hospitals announce virus-related responses

Elective procedures at both Cape Girardeau hospitals will be put on hold beginning Monday as they continue preparations for the anticipated spread of the COVID-19 virus in this region.

Those preparations include conserving supplies and equipment for a potential influx of coronavirus cases in the coming weeks and months.

Both SoutheastHEALTH and Saint Francis Healthcare System told the Missourian Friday they have adequate stocks of respiratory masks and personal protective equipment (PPE) for physicians, nurses and other health care providers who may be required to care for potential and actual coronavirus patients.

"At this time, we are adequately stocked," according to a statement from Saint Francis. In addition, the hospital said it is "asking community members to make cloth masks," which will be used by certain personnel in order to conserve medical-grade masks and other PPE for "essential" users.

"We are fit testing all at-risk providers for N95 masks," Saint Francis said in its statement, which noted that 200 PPE kits have been deployed to its off-site clinics and "refresher PPE training" is being offered to employees on the proper use of protective equipment.