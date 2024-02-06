Hospitalizations up 186% in outstate Missouri since June

O'FALLON, Mo. -- The number of people hospitalized for the coronavirus has nearly tripled in areas outside of Missouri's two largest metropolitan areas since the state reopened for business in mid-June, according to state health department data released Tuesday.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services' COVID-19 dashboard shows the state's northwest, southeast, southwest and central regions all reached record highs for virus-related hospitalizations Monday, based on seven-day averages. All told, Missouri reported 1,094 hospitalizations, five fewer than a day earlier, when statewide hospitalizations peaked.

Excluding the St. Louis and Kansas City areas, hospitalizations have risen 186% in the 3 1/2 months since Gov. Mike Parson allowed Missouri to reopen June 16. The seven-day average for hospitalizations outstate June 16 was 161; on Monday, it was 461.

That included a more than six-fold increase in central Missouri -- 15 hospitalizations June 16 compared to 96 on Monday -- and a jump in the southeastern area from 18 cases in mid-June to 62. Hospitalizations in northwestern Missouri jumped to 52 from 20.

In southwestern Missouri, the seven-day average for hospitalizations June 16 was 99. It was 230 on Monday. Health care leaders in Springfield said last week hospitals there were running out of staff and capacity.

Missouri Hospital Association spokesman Dave Dillon said other regions face the same concern. If the upward trend in hospitalizations continues, "you'd absolutely have to come up with some strategy to have the bed capacity to deal with it," whether it be finding alternative space to turn into makeshift hospital rooms or sending patients elsewhere for treatment, Dillon said.

"Do you treat those people locally? Do you have capacity to do that? Or do the people who need the most acute levels of care go elsewhere for it?" Dillon said.

Hospital capacity is relatively plentiful in the St. Louis and Kansas City areas.

The St. Louis region, by far the state's hardest-hit area in terms of total confirmed cases and deaths, saw hospitalization peak early in the pandemic, with 708 patients May 1. By mid-June, hospitalizations had declined to 316. They've risen since then and as of Monday, 381 people were hospitalized in the region.