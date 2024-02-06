Hospitalizations start to decline in some parts of Missouri

ST. LOUIS -- Missouri has been among the states hit early and hard by the delta variant of COVID-19, but there are some signs of improvement.

The state's COVID-19 dashboard Tuesday showed 2,146 people hospitalized with the virus. That's still more than three times the number hospitalized at the start of June, but it's down from 2,463 hospitalizations Aug. 19.

Southwestern Missouri -- one of the worst hot spots in the nation earlier this summer -- has seen a decline from 628 hospitalized patients July 29 to 431.