Hospitalizations for coronavirus rapidly increasing in Sikeston

COVID-19 hospitalizations at one of the region's medical centers are nearing their pandemic peak.

According to officials with Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, virus hospitalizations are continuing to climb. Monthly hospitalizations had fallen to fewer than 10 earlier this year (April through June), but admissions have steadily climbed since -- 21 in July, 79 in August and 20 through the first six days of September. The numbers are approaching those of the pandemic's peak, when 92 virus patients required hospitalization in November.

Scott County Health Department officials reported one virus-related death and 108 new virus cases since Friday. Ninety-four county residents have died because of the virus, and the county's total case count was 5,162 as of Wednesday.