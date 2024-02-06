All sections
September 9, 2021

Hospitalizations for coronavirus rapidly increasing in Sikeston

COVID-19 hospitalizations at one of the region's medical centers are nearing their pandemic peak. According to officials with Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, virus hospitalizations are continuing to climb. Monthly hospitalizations had fallen to fewer than 10 earlier this year (April through June), but admissions have steadily climbed since -- 21 in July, 79 in August and 20 through the first six days of September. ...

Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr

COVID-19 hospitalizations at one of the region's medical centers are nearing their pandemic peak.

According to officials with Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, virus hospitalizations are continuing to climb. Monthly hospitalizations had fallen to fewer than 10 earlier this year (April through June), but admissions have steadily climbed since -- 21 in July, 79 in August and 20 through the first six days of September. The numbers are approaching those of the pandemic's peak, when 92 virus patients required hospitalization in November.

Scott County Health Department officials reported one virus-related death and 108 new virus cases since Friday. Ninety-four county residents have died because of the virus, and the county's total case count was 5,162 as of Wednesday.

Data from the medical center indicated recent testing positivity rates were nearly triple the state average -- 31.2% Sunday and 30.6% Monday. The state's positivity rate was 11.2% over the past seven days.

Southeast Missouri State University's virus-tracking website noted 104 active virus cases (102 students and two employees), up eight from the previous day. On-campus quarantine/isolation increased by seven to 24.

In Illinois, Southern Seven Health Department officials reported five new virus cases in Alexander County and 24 in Union County. For the pandemic, Alexander County has totaled 631 cases and seven deaths, while Union County has recorded 2,809 cases and 34 deaths. As of Wednesday, there were 52 active cases in Alexander County and 77 active cases in Union County.

