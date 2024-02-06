All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 30, 2017

Hospitality-management scholarship established at SEMO

A new scholarship for hospitality-management students has been established through the Southeast Missouri University Foundation. Friends of Dale Pruett gifted $10,821 to the foundation to establish the renewable scholarship's endowment. The recipient must be enrolled at Southeast majoring in hospitality management with a minimum 2.0 grade-point average...

Southeast Missourian

A new scholarship for hospitality-management students has been established through the Southeast Missouri University Foundation.

Friends of Dale Pruett gifted $10,821 to the foundation to establish the renewable scholarship's endowment. The recipient must be enrolled at Southeast majoring in hospitality management with a minimum 2.0 grade-point average.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Pruett worked in food service and hospitality for most of his life, including more than 40 years at Port Cape Girardeau restaurant.

For more information, contact the foundation at (573) 651-2203 or foundation@semo.edu.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 5
Republican Mike Kehoe faces Democrat Crystal Quade for Misso...
NewsNov. 5
Jackson High students take on pivotal role as poll workers i...
NewsNov. 4
Cape Girardeau woman arrested for alleged child neglect, abu...
NewsNov. 4
Car crash in 700 block of Bellevue kills one pedestrian

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall
NewsNov. 4
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall
Pickleball Factory in Cape Girardeau targets December opening
NewsNov. 4
Pickleball Factory in Cape Girardeau targets December opening
Gun violence conference set for Wednesday in Miner
NewsNov. 3
Gun violence conference set for Wednesday in Miner
Photo Gallery: Cape Comic Con 2024
NewsNov. 2
Photo Gallery: Cape Comic Con 2024
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
NewsNov. 2
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
NewsNov. 1
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
NewsNov. 1
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy