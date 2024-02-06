Hospitality-management scholarship established at SEMO

A new scholarship for hospitality-management students has been established through the Southeast Missouri University Foundation.
Friends of Dale Pruett gifted $10,821 to the foundation to establish the renewable scholarship's endowment. The recipient must be enrolled at Southeast majoring in hospitality management with a minimum 2.0 grade-point average.
Pruett worked in food service and hospitality for most of his life, including more than 40 years at Port Cape Girardeau restaurant.
For more information, contact the foundation at (573) 651-2203 or foundation@semo.edu.
