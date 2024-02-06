Hospital, TRC to offer new programs

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center and Three Rivers College are working together to better meet the health care needs of the greater Poplar Bluff area. They have partnered to bring new programs to TRC and on site training opportunities at the medical center, which officials say will prepare students for high-demand health care positions locally and beyond.

"Working closely with PBRMC allows us to better know the health care positions, training and expertise most needed in our community and helps ensure our students are trained to meet those needs," Dr. Wesley Payne, president of Three Rivers College, said. "We want our graduates to move quickly and easily into the workforce, and this partnership will help that happen."

Currently, Three Rivers offers practical nurse, a practical nurse-to-registered nurse bridge, registered nurse, paramedic, emergency medical technician, occupational therapy assistant and medical laboratory technician programs in Poplar Bluff. It also offers practical nurse and LPN-RN bridge programs in Sikeston.

After discussions with PBRMC, TRC will add a paramedic-to-registered nurse bridge program and a surgical technician program in 2023. Certification in phlebotomy, nursing assistant (CNA), and medication technician (CMT) also will also be offered.

"Enhancing our existing long-term relationship with the college will benefit Southeast Missouri in meeting the ongoing health care needs," Rick Naegler, PBRMC's CEO said. "As PBRMC continues to grow and add services, it drives the demand for well-trained and qualified health care members. The new programs at TRC give prospective students and future employees many choices for the career path they want to pursue."

The partnership between PBRMC and Three Rivers College will also focus on developing hospital-ready nurses who can quickly orient to hospital procedures and serve patient needs in a more meaningful way.

"We have high-tech simulation labs that give our students a safe way to get hands-on experience," Payne said. "Working more closely with PBRMC will allow us to expand the real-world clinical opportunities we can provide."

"The community is very fortunate to have the expertise and state-of-the-art equipment to support a high-level learning environment right here at Three Rivers College. Adding the on site training capabilities in our hospital and outpatient clinics will give prospective students a robust experience that will ensure their success as future health care workers," added Naegler.

While Payne and Naegler agree about the advantages of the new programs, the college's academic staff who works to train the health care workforce also see benefits.

TRC Chief Academic Officer/Dean of Instruction Dr. Sherry A. Phelan said, "There are benefits for students as a result of this partnership. For example, there is a greater focus on the clinical aspect of nursing in a hospital setting, which allows them to develop hands-on skills in multiple patient care areas. The skill and experience gained will better prepare them as they enter the health care workforce."