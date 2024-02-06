Hospital thwarts potential cyber breach

A high volume of internet traffic, apparently directed toward SoutheastHEALTH’s mainframe, resulted in a shutdown of the health system’s computer network for a couple of days last week.

Southeast vice president of marketing and business development Shauna Hoffman said the incident happened Oct. 14 and could have potentially impacted Southeast Hospital’s email and internet channels.

“Our IT team noticed very heavy external internet traffic trying to come into our system,” she said. “They responded immediately by shutting down the network to prevent any attempted cybersecurity breach.”

During the network shutdown, Southeast staff used “pen and paper” technology rather than the hospital’s computer network.

“Our clinical teams moved to a paper process, and that further prompted a decision to put our emergency department on diversion to alleviate the added burden to staff,” she said.

The diversionary period lasted until about 2 p.m. Friday, and Southeast’s information technology network was back online by Saturday following a complete check of the system’s firewalls and other security measures.