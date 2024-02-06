All sections
NewsApril 19, 2019

Hospital in Kansas City receives $10M

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Truman Medical Center says it has received a record $10 million donation from the Sunderland Foundation. The donation announced Thursday brings Truman Medical more than halfway to its $18.8 million goal to expand and improve its neo-natal intensive care unit...

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Truman Medical Center says it has received a record $10 million donation from the Sunderland Foundation.

The donation announced Thursday brings Truman Medical more than halfway to its $18.8 million goal to expand and improve its neo-natal intensive care unit.

The Kansas City Star reports the hospital's current unit has 19 beds portioned by curtains in a 5,000-square foot space. The fundraising campaign is aimed at expanding the unit to 29 private rooms in a 20,000-square foot space.

Truman has also received a pledge of $2.5 million from the Hall Family Foundation and $1.5 million from Phil and Toni Sanders. Phil Sanders is the CEO of Waddell and Reed.

Nearly half of Kansas City's babies are delivered at Truman, which is the safety net hospital for Jackson County.

Story Tags
State News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

