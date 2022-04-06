Hospital board member ousted in Perry County; Perryville mayor elected

Voters in Perry County, Missouri, ousted an incumbent hospital board member and the mayor in Perryville.
In complete but unofficial results, Stephen Rozier lost his reelection bid as a trustee of Perry County Memorial Hospital to William "Bill" Bohnert. Bohnert received 1,156 votes to Rozier's 625 and Robin Huber Sims's 726 in the three-person race.
The race for mayor in Perryville also featured three candidates as Larry Riney earned 626 votes to 544 for Ken Baer and 33 for Kenny Tucker.
In other races in the county:
