NewsApril 6, 2022

Hospital board member ousted in Perry County; Perryville mayor elected

Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr
Perry County Memorial Hospital in Perryville, Missouri.
Perry County Memorial Hospital in Perryville, Missouri.Rick Fahr ~ rfahr@semissiourian.com

Voters in Perry County, Missouri, ousted an incumbent hospital board member and the mayor in Perryville.

In complete but unofficial results, Stephen Rozier lost his reelection bid as a trustee of Perry County Memorial Hospital to William "Bill" Bohnert. Bohnert received 1,156 votes to Rozier's 625 and Robin Huber Sims's 726 in the three-person race.

The race for mayor in Perryville also featured three candidates as Larry Riney earned 626 votes to 544 for Ken Baer and 33 for Kenny Tucker.

In other races in the county:

  • Perryville alderman, Ward 3 -- Clinton Rice, 301; Prince Hudson, 125
  • Longtown Village trustee -- Jim Hacker, 13; Robert Leible, 12
  • Perry County Board of Education (three-year term; two positions available) -- Dominic Blythe, 1,533; Richard Dix, 1,117; Glendon Sattler, 936; Roger Sample, 576
  • Perry County Board of Education (one-year term; one position available) -- Melissa Hahn, 1,143; Casey Brewer, 629; Christopher Paul Congiardo, 422
  • Altenburg Board of Education (three-year term; three positions available) -- Andrew Lichtenegger, 188; Cary Lloyd Roth, 151; Lindsay Palisch, 138; Harold France, 126.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

