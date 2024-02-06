Hopefuls file for county coroner

The names of at least three people wanting to be Cape Girardeau County's next coroner will appear on the August primary ballot now that two more candidates have entered the race.

Meanwhile, current Cape County Coroner John Clifton told the Missourian Friday he will not seek election to a fifth four-year term and intends to retire from the office at the end of the year.

"It's time," said Clifton, 75, who has served as the county's coroner since 2004.

Clifton's chief deputy, Dennis Turner, submitted his candidacy documents Wednesday with county election officials, and on Thursday K. Gerald "Jerry" Swan, who has also served as a chief deputy coroner in Cape Girardeau County, followed suit.

Both Turner and Swan have filed as Republicans as has Wavis Jordan, interim pastor of Hobbs Chapel and president of the SEMO Pachyderm Club, who filed for the race Jan. 25, the first day of the candidate filing period.

Jordan, Turner and Swan -- as well as anyone else who files as a Republican for the coroner's position -- will be listed on the Republican ballot in the Aug. 4 primary election leading up to the Nov. 3 general election.

No Democratic candidate has filed for the coroner's post -- or any other elective position in Cape Girardeau County -- to date.