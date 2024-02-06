Hope Therapeutic Horsemanship Center to host Halloween festivities

Many are saying Halloween is “canceled” this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Hope Therapeutic Horsemanship Center in Perryville, Missouri, wants to keep the spooky spirit alive in Southeast Missouri.

The center will host A Haunting at the Hope Center 2020 from 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 31 to help give the community a sense of normalcy on Halloween, said Kelly Lewis, the center’s program director.

There will be a guided walkthrough of a “haunted forest,” an outdoor showing of the movie “Hocus Pocus,” a concession stand and bonfire with s’mores, Lewis said, as well as pumpkin decorating and face painting. Family-appropriate costumes are also encouraged.

“The forest is going to be pretty intense,” Lewis said. “But we will have activities for smaller children in the indoor facility.”

There will be a minimum $10 donation required per car upon entry, and all donations go to the Hope Therapeutic Horsemanship Center.