All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsSeptember 14, 2020

Hope Therapeutic Horsemanship Center to host Halloween festivities

Many are saying Halloween is “canceled” this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Hope Therapeutic Horsemanship Center in Perryville, Missouri, wants to keep the spooky spirit alive in Southeast Missouri. The center will host A Haunting at the Hope Center 2020 from 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 31 to help give the community a sense of normalcy on Halloween, said Kelly Lewis, the center’s program director...

Brooke Holford

Many are saying Halloween is “canceled” this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Hope Therapeutic Horsemanship Center in Perryville, Missouri, wants to keep the spooky spirit alive in Southeast Missouri.

The center will host A Haunting at the Hope Center 2020 from 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 31 to help give the community a sense of normalcy on Halloween, said Kelly Lewis, the center’s program director.

There will be a guided walkthrough of a “haunted forest,” an outdoor showing of the movie “Hocus Pocus,” a concession stand and bonfire with s’mores, Lewis said, as well as pumpkin decorating and face painting. Family-appropriate costumes are also encouraged.

“The forest is going to be pretty intense,” Lewis said. “But we will have activities for smaller children in the indoor facility.”

There will be a minimum $10 donation required per car upon entry, and all donations go to the Hope Therapeutic Horsemanship Center.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Lewis said the center have the acreage and ability to social distance, so they wanted to offer something so people of all ages could have a “somewhat normal” Halloween.

“Because of everything with coronavirus, kids haven’t had an opportunity to keep anything somewhat normal,” Lewis said. “We want to offer something for the kids to be able to have a somewhat normal Halloween experience and still be safe, and to make it fun for people of all ages.”

Lewis said in addition to the regular Halloween experience, the center wanted to hold an event to help bring the community together.

“We were sitting around thinking about how we could reach out to the community during this time, and what we could offer where the community would feel like they still had a safe option to come do something,” Lewis said. “That’s why we put this Halloween event together — we felt like it was something we could offer during this time that would just keep everyone involved.”

Lewis said the center has already had large distributors from the community step in and make donations for the event. They are currently taking donations from the community for Halloween decorations as well as prepackaged commercial candy.

Donations may be dropped off at Hope Therapeutic Horsemanship Center, 2019 E. Harvest Circle in Perryville. To arrange pick-up at a different location, contact Lewis at (573) 517-6004.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 14
Police report 12-14-24
NewsDec. 13
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SE...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
NewsDec. 12
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
Police report 12-13-24
NewsDec. 12
Police report 12-13-24
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy