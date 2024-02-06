Hope is the thing with feathers — and a glue gun

The headline here is from an Emily Dickinson poem. She's one of my favorites, and her work has been on my mind a lot lately.

You know what else the poem says about hope? It sings the tune without the words, and never stops at all.

I'm seeing a lot of that, here lately.

I like hope. Even though my title here at the Southeast Missourian is Culture and Events reporter, the unspoken third word in there is Hope. Culture, Events, Hope. I'm a pretty cynical person, as you might expect in a reporter. I'm also pretty upbeat. I expect the absolute worst at all times, but by golly I'm out there looking for a silver lining. I usually find it, too.

I grew up watching "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood," and Fred Rogers famously said, "In times of crisis, look for the helpers."

That line gets me. Right in the emotions. Every time. Because there are a lot of helpers out there. This self-quarantine has brought that home to me in a big way.

A few weeks ago, I put out a call on my social media asking artists, musicians, creators and keepers of this region's culture, to get in touch with me because I want to profile what people are doing to help. The response was overwhelming, and I still haven't made it through that first wave of responses.