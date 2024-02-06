Hope Children's Home to temporarily close its doors, refocus mission

Hope Childrenï¿½s Home in Jackson is closing temporarily to refocus its efforts, said Crissy Mayberry, director of parent organization Hope For One More.

Initially, when the three-story, red-brick home was established in 2010, the intent was to provide emergency and short-term foster care for children, Mayberry said, and while thatï¿½s been happening, an increasing number of foster children in the region has meant the home instead has provided longer-term foster care.

That means fewer children are being served for longer time frames, which wasnï¿½t the original intent, she said.

ï¿½We want to make sure that our primary mission of foster care advocacy is enhanced by the home, and this ï¿½pauseï¿½ will allow us to get all facets of our mission in alignment so more children are provided for,ï¿½ a news release stated.

When Mayberry started with the organization in 2013, she said, there were only 29 foster families.

ï¿½Weï¿½re closer to 70 now,ï¿½ she said.

Meanwhile, other organizations in the community have been working to meet the need for more foster-care options for children ï¿½ and at the beginning, Hope Childrenï¿½s Home was one of the only places offering services like this in the region, Mayberry said.

Changing needs mean itï¿½s time to reassess and refocus, Mayberry said.

There is no good time to disrupt services at the home, Mayberry added, but before the beginning of the school year seemed less disruptive a move than waiting until yearï¿½s end.

The organizationï¿½s goal is to give children stability, so they arenï¿½t bounced around in the foster-care system, Mayberry said.