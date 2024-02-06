Hope 180 provides tuxedos for local students

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Now that prom season is underway, the new Hope 180 ministry has been assisting the community this week by delivering tuxedos at its East Malone Avenue site in Sikeston.

The new youth ministry is a part of Spread Hope Now, and it focuses on supporting adolescents who need extra help and attention. Hope 180 opened in March with the goal of meeting the diverse needs of youth in the area.

The idea for providing tuxedos came from John McHaffie, pastor of Sikeston First Assembly of God and member of the Spread Hope Now board. McHaffie said he and Dana Self, director of Hope 180, agreed it would be a good idea to conduct the free tuxedo giveaway this week since students were out for Easter break.

"A minister from St. Louis contacted me and asked: 'Is there any way you guys could use a couple hundred tuxedos? I have to find them a home?' And I said absolutely," McHaffie said.

According to McHaffie, once they determined when they would give away the tuxedos, he made the big announcement on Facebook, which reached a large number of people.

"So we sent it out on Facebook only," McHaffie said. "I made a little flyer and shared it and it has been shared over 400 times and has reached 25,000 people in the Facebook realm."

McHaffie also added that once Hope 180 decided what to do with the tuxedos, he notified the minister from St. Louis.

"I then told him what we were doing, and then he just added to it," McHaffie said. "He added ties, shirts, shoes and a vest."