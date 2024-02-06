Hope 180 provides tuxedos for local students

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Now that prom season is underway, the new Hope 180 ministry has been assisting the community this week by delivering tuxedos at its East Malone Avenue site in Sikeston.
The new youth ministry is a part of Spread Hope Now, and it focuses on supporting adolescents who need extra help and attention. Hope 180 opened in March with the goal of meeting the diverse needs of youth in the area.
The idea for providing tuxedos came from John McHaffie, pastor of Sikeston First Assembly of God and member of the Spread Hope Now board. McHaffie said he and Dana Self, director of Hope 180, agreed it would be a good idea to conduct the free tuxedo giveaway this week since students were out for Easter break.
"A minister from St. Louis contacted me and asked: 'Is there any way you guys could use a couple hundred tuxedos? I have to find them a home?' And I said absolutely," McHaffie said.
According to McHaffie, once they determined when they would give away the tuxedos, he made the big announcement on Facebook, which reached a large number of people.
"So we sent it out on Facebook only," McHaffie said. "I made a little flyer and shared it and it has been shared over 400 times and has reached 25,000 people in the Facebook realm."
McHaffie also added that once Hope 180 decided what to do with the tuxedos, he notified the minister from St. Louis.
"I then told him what we were doing, and then he just added to it," McHaffie said. "He added ties, shirts, shoes and a vest."
McHaffie further said each student receives one tux (jacket and trousers), one tuxedo shirt, one ordinary dress shirt, one pair of shoes, five ties, one bow tie and three vests.
"Our goal is to make sure that they have something proud to wear to prom this year, and they get a little extra on top of it," McHaffie said.
McHaffie said individuals from Southeast Missouri in general, not just Sikeston residents, have gone to Hope 180 seeking tuxedos.
With prom season approaching and students scattered around the area, McHaffie said he believed this was the greatest way to serve the community.
"This is something I have been doing at First Assembly Church for three or four years. I get suits and dress clothes all the time, and I donate to just different professional organizations around the area," McHaffie said. "When I first heard about the tuxedos, I thought it wouldn't fly with professional organizations, but then I thought, who wants a tux? Kids want tuxedos for prom."
McHaffie said one of the tuxedos donated had a price tag of $795, while the shoes cost about $200 per pair.
"These kids that are coming in are getting that retail price for free," McHaffie said.
McHaffie also said the youth center will have a soft launch from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, April 17, for students in ninth through 12th grades. The free tuxedos were another method to publicize the event.
To learn more about Hope 180 and Spread Hope Now ministry, visit their Facebook page or their website, www.spreadhopenow.org.
