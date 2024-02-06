Honoring victims in downtown Cape

Old Glory flies at half-staff Tuesday at the R. Melvin Gateley Garden in downtown Cape Girardeau. United States flags across the country will remain lowered through sunset Thursday in honor of the victims of the mass shooting Sunday at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
