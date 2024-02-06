U.S. military veterans and active-duty military who camp at one of Missouri's 58 state parks Thursday will receive a voucher for a free night of future camping, the Missouri State Parks system has announced.
The veteran or currently serving military member must be staying Veterans Day (Thursday) night in a state park and show identification verifying qualifying status at check-in to receive a gratis coupon.
Additionally, free tours of Missouri's state historic sites are offered Thursday through Sunday to veterans and active-duty personnel with valid I.D. For those planning to take a tour, check current hours online at mostateparks.com.
Missouri State Parks, on a year-round basis, offers a $2 per night camping discount for members of the military, veteran and active-duty military personnel -- each of whom must produce the proper valid military I.D. when arriving at a park of choice. Nightly camping rates will vary from campground to campground.
