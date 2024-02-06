All sections
NewsNovember 10, 2021

Honoring veterans and active duty personnel, Missouri State Parks announce free vouchers

U.S. military veterans and active-duty military who camp at one of Missouri's 58 state parks Thursday will receive a voucher for a free night of future camping, the Missouri State Parks system has announced. The veteran or currently serving military member must be staying Veterans Day (Thursday) night in a state park and show identification verifying qualifying status at check-in to receive a gratis coupon...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Sonny McKalip, foreground, and his wife, Pat, hike along Sheppard Point Trail in Trail of Tears State Park in September 2017.
Sonny McKalip, foreground, and his wife, Pat, hike along Sheppard Point Trail in Trail of Tears State Park in September 2017.Southeast Missourian file

U.S. military veterans and active-duty military who camp at one of Missouri's 58 state parks Thursday will receive a voucher for a free night of future camping, the Missouri State Parks system has announced.

The veteran or currently serving military member must be staying Veterans Day (Thursday) night in a state park and show identification verifying qualifying status at check-in to receive a gratis coupon.

Additionally, free tours of Missouri's state historic sites are offered Thursday through Sunday to veterans and active-duty personnel with valid I.D. For those planning to take a tour, check current hours online at mostateparks.com.

Missouri State Parks, on a year-round basis, offers a $2 per night camping discount for members of the military, veteran and active-duty military personnel -- each of whom must produce the proper valid military I.D. when arriving at a park of choice. Nightly camping rates will vary from campground to campground.


