Honoring Lohr

Janey Foust and Amy Beussink, owners of Cobblestone Corner, place a wreath on their storefront window Tuesday in honor of the late mayor Barbra Lohr in Jackson. Those part of Uptown Jackson began to place wreaths on their storefronts Tuesday to honor the former mayor who passed last week. Foust said they wanted to honor Lohr because she was Uptown Jackson’s “biggest fan.”Sarah Yenesel