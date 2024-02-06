Honoring former GOP elected officials

Mary Kasten listens to stories about former elected officials in the region with other area Republicans at Thursday’s annual Christmas party of the three Republican auxiliaries in Cape Girardeau County at the Concourse at 429 Broadview St. in Cape Girardeau. Kasten was one of many elected officials in the region from the 1980s and 1990s — including Peter Kinder, David Schwab, Mark Richardson, Jim Graham, Patrick Naeger and Bill Foster — honored at the gathering.