Honorable Young Men Club seeks to expand reach with new initiative

Local youth mentorship program the Honorable Young Men Club is looking to take its initiative to another level.

The organization was founded in 2016 by four former Southeast Missouri State University football players — Kweku Arkorful, Wyky Jean, Cantrell Andrews and Aaron Adeoye — and they’ve just established HYMC Empowerment Inc., a new foundation created to help the program grow into its next chapter.

HYMC Empowerment will continue to service HYMC members, but will now include their families, as well. As they’ve spent time during the coronavirus pandemic reflecting on how to better serve the community and the kids in the community, the founders say they are refocusing.

“Our main goal is to figure out how we can solve the deeper needs that we identified the last few years, and really provide opportunity, provide partnerships, so these kids can really start to sense a generational change,” Jean said.

“We want to make sure the kids are well-equipped,” he said. “The HYMC is dedicated to create a community where we empower young men in effort to shape the direction of their lives.”

The club started at Cape Girardeau Central Middle School in fall 2016, but the founders said they feel the group has outgrown those walls.

Having mentored more than 200 young men, HYMC also followed and continues to maintain relationships with their first group of children, and recognize that they are now young adults, going into adulthood. That’s when they decided to expand outside the walls of the school and into the community.

However, “we want to keep the school initiative going. We know that’s imperative. We know that that’s where the kids are every single day,” Arkorful said.

Although the HYMC founders are no longer in the schools as employees, they are exploring ideas to work with the district as contract executives, and would like to have more mentors such as community members to train, “so it doesn’t just live and die with us,” Arkorful said.