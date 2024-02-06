Honor tour flight to originate from Cape Girardeau for the first time

When the Wake Foundation organizes a Veterans Honor Tour from Southeast Missouri to Washington, D.C., the vets normally must board a flight out of St. Louis.

Next month, they'll be flying out of Cape Girardeau Regional Airport in northern Scott County.

"We didn't have a (tour) last year due to COVID and I just got to thinking, what an awesome thing if we could do this out of Cape Girardeau for the very first time," said Robert D. Wake, a Kennett, Missouri native and co-founder of the Wake Foundation.

Wake has a special heart for men and women who served in the military.

Wake, 58, is a U.S. Army veteran who received a Purple Heart after being wounded in Iraq in 2004.

Flight details

"We will have 30 veterans, including one from the Puxico area, plus 20 caretakers and we'll leave Friday, Oct. 8, at 8:30 a.m. out of Cape Regional to D.C. and will return to Cape Sunday," said Wake, who said his foundation, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, selects the veterans who will go.

"I think we had 42 (veteran) applications this time and we start with World War II and Korean War veterans, moving from oldest to youngest in age, and then we turn to Vietnam War vets."

Wake said the three-day excursion will include visits to the World War II, Korean War and Vietnam Veterans memorials and visits to the Pentagon, White House and Arlington National Cemetery.