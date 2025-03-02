SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego FC coach Mikey Varas and sporting director Tyler Heaps expressed disappointment and anger after their club's inaugural home match was marred in the second half by three occurrences of the homophobic chant frequently heard at the Mexican national team's soccer matches.

The club uniformly decried the notorious one-word Spanish chant both during and after San Diego finished a scoreless draw with St. Louis City on Saturday night at Snapdragon Stadium, which was packed with 34,506 fans celebrating the arrival of Major League Soccer's 30th team.

Varas opened his postmatch news conference by condemning the fans who made the chant despite repeated warnings against it on the scoreboard and over the public address system. Varas delivered his statement in both Spanish and English.

“The chant that was heard tonight is unacceptable,” Varas said. “It's outside of our value system. It doesn't represent the players, myself or the club, and it certainly doesn't represent San Diego or Baja California. It's not a reflection of who we are. We're a community full of love, of support, and we believe in the power of diversity.”

Varas emphasized that the chant wasn't made by San Diego FC's main supporter section, the group known as La Frontera.