Homicide victim identified as 53-year-old Michigan man

The victim of a homicide Wednesday morning at a Cape Girardeau apartment complex has been identified as Richard R. Reeves, 53, of Decatur, Michigan.

The homicide is currently being investigated by the Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad, which reconvened early Thursday and is investigating multiple leads pertaining to the case, according to a news release.

The homicide occurred at about 9:54 a.m. inside Reeves’ second-floor apartment unit at 652 S. Spring St.