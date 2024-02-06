Homicide victim identified as 53-year-old Michigan man

The victim of a homicide Wednesday morning at a Cape Girardeau apartment complex has been identified as Richard R. Reeves, 53, of Decatur, Michigan.
The homicide is currently being investigated by the Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad, which reconvened early Thursday and is investigating multiple leads pertaining to the case, according to a news release.
The homicide occurred at about 9:54 a.m. inside Reeves’ second-floor apartment unit at 652 S. Spring St.
The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and was transported by ambulance to Saint Francis Medical Center, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann.
The police have strongly encouraged members of the public to contact the major case squad or the Cape Girardeau Police Department with any information pertaining to the investigation.
The police department may be reached at (573) 335-6621 or by calling its anonymous tip line at (573) 339-6313.
Dozens of investigators are following up on leads in the investigation, but cannot release suspect information at this time, Hann stated via text message.